Living with an Autoimmune Disease
While autoimmune diseases may appear to be quite different, they share fundamental characteristics. Each has no known cause and no cure, so managing an autoimmune disease is a lifelong journey. This Guide is about managing that journey with fewer symptoms and greater ability to lead a full, active life. You’ll meet “the defining nine”… practical, proven measures that can minimize the impact of an autoimmune disease on your life. You’ll be briefed on ways to maximize the services of your health care providers, get tips for keeping medical costs in check, and be introduced to sources of positive emotional support. The Guide also provides timely recommenddations for vaccines and the special considerations for anyone with an autoimmune disease.
Other Product Information
Discover how to curb and control the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, MS, lupus, IBD, psoriasis, Type 1 diabetes, and more. What does RA which attacks the joints have in common with IBD which affects the intestines…or Graves’ disease which assaults the thyroid have in common with psoriasis’ inflammation of the skin? They, as well as MS, lupus, type 1 diabetes, are conditions in which the immune system attacks the body itself. Known as autoimmune diseases, they affect one of every 15 Americans. While autoimmune diseases may appear to be quite different, they share fundamental characteristics. Each has no known cause and no cure, so managing an autoimmune disease is a lifelong journey. This empowering online guide is about managing that journey with fewer symptoms and greater ability to lead a full, active life.
You’ll meet “the defining nine”… practical, proven measures that can minimize the impact of an autoimmune disease on your life.
In this Harvard Health Guide you’ll discover that by adopting simple lifestyle changes and embracing specific proactive measures you can maintain greater control over your autoimmune disease. The right food choices, for example. You’ll learn about dietary patterns that offer the greatest benefits for autoimmune health. You’ll discover the supplements people with RA or lupus should consider. You’ll find a mineral people with Hashimoto’s disease or Graves’ disease may want to avoid. And you’ll learn the best way for people with type 1 diabetes to manage dietary issues.
This is guidance you can use—from a source you can trust!
Direct from Harvard Health Publishing, you’ll be briefed on ways to maximize the services of your health care providers. You’ll get tips for keeping medical costs in check. You’ll be introduced to sources of positive emotional support. And you’ll want to read the report’s timely recommend-dations for vaccines and the special considerations for anyone with an autoimmune disease.
Not surprisingly, exercise is important. You’ll discover routines to boost your energy and immune system without taxing your joints. You’ll learn why exercise is particularly useful to people with diabetes…two easy aerobic alternatives to jogging…and tips for renewing your muscle strength. Because stress is a trigger for symptom flare-ups with many autoimmune diseases, the Guide shares six effective stress management techniques. You’ll learn about an approach helpful to people with RA…a practice that improves physical function in people with multiple sclerosis or IBD…and more.
Without question, living with an autoimmune disease can present challenges. This Guide is designed to help you meet those challenges and manage your condition with knowledge and confidence.
