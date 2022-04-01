Diseases & Conditions

Feeling the burn of acid reflux

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Heartburn or GERD? Here’s how to differentiate between these common digestive issues.

three-dimensional illustration of a person highlighting the stomach with green acid in it and the esophagus highlighted in red, symbolizng pain

Even the most pleasant meal can produce an unpleasant — even painful — aftermath. Perhaps you feel a burning sensation in your chest or need to repeatedly burp or clear your throat.

Is it simply heartburn? Or something more serious, like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)?

"These common digestive-related problems often get confused with each other because they share many of the same traits," says Dr. Lawrence Friedman, assistant chief of medicine at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital and medical editor of Harvard Health Publishing’s online guide Cooling Heartburn. "While they are connected, they are quite different."

Here is an explanation of heartburn and GERD, and how to manage and treat them.

Getting to know GERD

Heartburn is a burning pain behind the breastbone. It is the most common gastrointestinal symptom, with more than 60 million Americans suffering from flare-ups at least once a month. Heartburn is triggered by certain foods and drinks, or from eating too much. It often goes away on its own after a few minutes, although it can last hours and require over-the-counter medication.

Occasional heartburn is nothing serious. However, severe and recurring heartburn is a symptom of frequent or persistent acid reflux, also known as GERD. For people with GERD, stomach acid rises from the stomach into the esophagus, much like water bubbling up into a sink from a plugged drain. When stomach acid reaches the esophagus, it can ignite heartburn.

Heartburn from GERD often extends from the bottom of the rib cage to the base of the neck and can last for hours. It may be accompanied by a stinging sensation in the throat and a sour taste in the mouth. "You should get checked for GERD if you have heartburn more than twice a week," says Dr. Friedman.

Left alone, GERD can cause complications like esophagitis (inflammation of the esophagus) and occasionally precancerous changes in the lining of the esophagus (called Barrett’s esophagus). While intense heartburn is the most common symptom of GERD, there are others, including

  • nausea
  • difficulty swallowing
  • sore throat
  • regurgitation, the backflow of stomach fluids into your mouth, which may come up either forcefully as vomit or as a "wet burp"
  • coughing, wheezing, or a constant need to clear your throat
  • hoarseness, especially in the morning.

The most common cause of GERD is a malfunction of the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), the muscular ring that separates the esophagus from the stomach. Usually, it functions as a gate. The muscle relaxes when you swallow, which opens the passage between the esophagus and stomach and allows food to pass through.

When the sphincter tightens, it closes the route, keeping food and acidic stomach juices from flowing back up into the esophagus. However, with GERD, the LES relaxes when it shouldn’t, or it weakens and remains partially open. This allows stomach acid to rise into the esophagus.

Putting out the fire

Diet changes and medication can help stay ahead of heartburn and GERD. For example:

Diet. Cut back on trigger foods and drinks associated with heartburn, such as mint, fatty and spicy foods, tomatoes, onions, garlic, chocolate, coffee, tea, carbonated beverages, and alcohol. Also, try eating smaller meals, sit upright for at least one hour after eating, and avoid eating two hours before bedtime.

Medication. Over-the-counter antacids or acid blockers neutralize digestive acids in the stomach and esophagus and work well for mild and occasional heartburn. Your doctor may recommend an H2 blocker or a proton-pump inhibitor (PPI), and sometimes a combination of both, for persistent or severe symptoms. These drugs are in many over-the-counter products, with stronger versions available by prescription. Both H2 blockers and PPIs work by reducing stomach acid production.

Seeking relief

Many of the self-help remedies for heartburn also help manage GERD. (See "Putting out the fire.") If these don’t provide relief, you may need to consider surgery to tighten your LES.

GERD is also associated with hiatal hernia. This is an opening (hiatus) in the diaphragm, the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen. With a hiatal hernia, part of the stomach pokes through the hole into the chest. This changes the angle at which the esophagus joins the stomach and weakens the ligaments that hold these organs in proper alignment. The changes make it harder for the LES to work properly, and reflux can result.

Almost everyone with a large hiatal hernia has GERD, and hiatal hernias are commonly found in people with GERD who also have moderate or severe esophagitis.

Hiatal hernia usually doesn’t require treatment. "However, you may need surgery to repair the hernia if you have persistent reflux symptoms, you suffer from esophagitis that does not heal with medication, or the hiatal hernia is so large that part of the stomach becomes lodged above the diaphragm," says Dr. Friedman.

Image: © Lars Neumann/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals featured image

Nutrition

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn
Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry featured image

Staying Healthy

Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry
Digestive Health Medications

You might also be interested in…

Cooling Heartburn

Heartburn can be difficult to cope with but many people manage it quite well. However, other people spend countless hours and untold sums of money looking for a way to spell relief. This Harvard Medical School Guide: Cooling Heartburn, explains the causes of heartburn, and what you can do to prevent and treat it.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.