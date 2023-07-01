Diseases & Conditions
Did my diet cause my gallstones?
Q. I was recently diagnosed with gallstones and wonder if my diet caused them. If so, could changing my diet help to dissolve them?
A. There are no specific foods that directly cause gallstones — hardened deposits of digestive fluid that form in your gallbladder. But the number of calories you eat does matter, as overweight people tend to develop more gallstones than those at a healthy weight. Another risk factor is rapid changes in body weight. Gallstones often form when someone gains or loses a large amount of weight over a relatively short period.
