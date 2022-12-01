Diseases & Conditions

Attention deficit disorder linked to higher heart disease risk

Research we're watching

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

 

People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) — a condition marked by trouble focusing and impulsive behavior — may be more likely to have cardiovascular disease than people without the disorder, a new study finds.

Between 2001 and 2013, researchers reviewed the records of nearly 5.4 million people without cardiovascular disease who were born in Sweden between 1941 and 1983. During a follow-up period averaging nearly 12 years, 38% of those with ADHD were diagnosed with at least one form of cardiovascular disease, compared with 24% of people without ADHD.

People with ADHD were more likely to have other factors known to raise the risk of heart problems, including obesity, sleep problems, and heavy smoking. Even after adjusting for these and other potentially confounding factors, however, the elevated risk persisted. Of note, the higher risk of cardiovascular disease was the same whether or not people took medication for ADHD. People with ADHD should be carefully monitored for heart disease, say the authors, who published their findings in the October 2022 issue of World Psychiatry.

Image: © Andrei Askirka/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine.
View all posts by Julie Corliss

About the Reviewer

photo of Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H

Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H, Former Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter

Dr. Deepak Bhatt is a cardiologist and lecturer at Harvard Medical School. He is now director of Mount Sinai Heart at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City.
View all posts by Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

Diet & Weight Loss Heart Disease Mental Health Sleep Smoking, Vaping, & Quitting

