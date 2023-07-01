Diseases & Conditions
A look at dry eye
Everyone's eyes occasionally get irritated. But for people with dry eye syndrome, it's an almost daily frustration.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Who hasn't grappled with the occasional itchy or bothersome eyes? It may be caused by allergies, dust, pollutants, or over-rubbing tired peepers. But suppose your eyes constantly have a gritty feeling, or they're sensitive to light, or your vision fluctuates? In that case, you may be one of the millions of people with dry eye syndrome.
"Dry eye syndrome is one of the most common eye problems among older adults," explains Dr. Nandini Venkateswaran, an ophthalmologist with Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts Eye and Ear. "People with the condition can have good and bad periods, but by following prevention methods and seeking treatment when the disease flares, they can keep dry eye from interfering with their lives."
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
