A look at dry eye

Who hasn't grappled with the occasional itchy or bothersome eyes? It may be caused by allergies, dust, pollutants, or over-rubbing tired peepers. But suppose your eyes constantly have a gritty feeling, or they're sensitive to light, or your vision fluctuates? In that case, you may be one of the millions of people with dry eye syndrome.

"Dry eye syndrome is one of the most common eye problems among older adults," explains Dr. Nandini Venkateswaran, an ophthalmologist with Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts Eye and Ear. "People with the condition can have good and bad periods, but by following prevention methods and seeking treatment when the disease flares, they can keep dry eye from interfering with their lives."