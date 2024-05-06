Sun poisoning symptoms: Signs you've had too much sun
Sunburn is common and can occur in people with all skin types. Over 30% of adults admit to at least one sunburn during a typical year. Sunburns usually resolve within days without any problems.
But in severe cases, complications may occur. Learn about the symptoms of severe sunburn, also called sun poisoning, and what steps you can take to protect yourself.
What is sun poisoning?
Sun poisoning is a term often used to describe a severe sunburn. It does not actually result in "poisoning." Rather, it causes symptoms that are more severe than a typical sunburn.
Sun poisoning occurs from prolonged sun exposure without sun protection or with inadequate sun protection. It can also occur with even mild sun exposure if you have certain risk factors — for example, if you have a skin condition that makes you more sensitive to the sun, or if you are taking a medication that increases your risk of sunburn.
Symptoms of sun poisoning
Sunburn occurs when someone is exposed to too much ultraviolet (UV) light, from either the sun or artificial UV light such as tanning beds. Symptoms of mild to moderate sunburn include redness, pain, and skin that feels hot to the touch. These symptom usually start to fade after three days.
Symptoms of sun poisoning last longer and are more severe. They can include blisters, severe pain, swelling, and fever.
Blisters indicate a second-degree burn and can result in severe complications, including:
- dehydration from loss of fluids and electrolytes
- skin infection
- headache, nausea, and vomiting
- fever or chills
- sun-damaged skin changes that persist after the sunburn.
Who is at risk for sun poisoning?
Sun poisoning can occur in people of all skin types, but those with fairer skin are at greater risk. Other at-risk groups include:
- babies and children, who have more sensitive skin
- people with skin conditions making them more sensitive in the sun
- people taking medications that increase the risk of sunburn. These include certain blood pressure medications, antibiotics, pain relievers, and St. John's wort.
In addition, those who live in climates closer to the equator, or at higher altitudes where UV exposure is greater, are at increased risk for sun poisoning, as are outdoor workers.
Lifestyle factors also play a role. You are more likely to get sun poisoning if you:
- spend time outside, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun's rays are strongest
- spend time in the sun without sunscreen or sun-protective clothing
- are around water, sand, and snow, which increase the reflection of UV light
- use indoor tanning beds.
Self-treatment for sun poisoning
In most cases you can manage symptoms of sun poisoning at home. To soothe your affected skin and improve discomfort, apply cool compresses, aloe vera gel, or non-fragranced creams, or take a cool colloidal oatmeal bath. Over-the-counter pain relief medication such as ibuprofen can help. And stay out of the sun until your symptoms have resolved.
If you have blisters:
- Clean the skin with soap and lukewarm water.
- Do not pop the blisters. Once they rupture, cover them with petrolatum jelly.
- Do not apply any corticosteroids, such as cortisone, to the skin. This will delay the healing process.
- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
When to see a doctor for sun poisoning
Severe sunburn can lead to severe blistering. When blisters pop and the skin is open, you can lose fluid and electrolytes. This can cause dehydration and skin infection.
See a doctor if you have blisters and symptoms that include:
- bright red, oozing skin
- severe pain
- fever
- feeling extremely cold or shivering
- headache
- nausea and vomiting.
If you have a history of severe sunburns, ask a dermatologist to screen you for skin cancer. Sunburns increase your risk for melanoma and other skin cancers.
How will a doctor treat sun poisoning?
Your doctor may make recommendations or prescribe medications to help manage your symptoms. This may include pain and fever medications, antibacterial wound creams, or oral antibiotics if you develop a skin infection. If you are experiencing severe dehydration, you may need fluids given through an IV.
In extreme cases, you may need treatment in a burn or wound center.
Tips for protecting yourself against sun poisoning
It's important to develop a hot weather plan, especially if you are at increased risk for sun poisoning. Sunscreen is a must, but it is only one part of a comprehensive sun protection plan. Symptoms can occur even if you wear sunscreen, and even on a cloudy day.
To protect yourself against sun poisoning, combine several of the following tips:
- Wear broad-brim hats, lightweight long-sleeved shirts, and long pants. Clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) rating, a measure of how much UV radiation penetrates the fabric, has been designed for sun protection. A UPF rating of 50 is best.
- Seek areas of shade while outside.
- Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen. This means it protects against both UVA and UVB light.
- Opt for sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher.
- Apply sunscreen at least 15 minutes before going outside.
- Reapply sunscreen every two hours, and more often if you are sweating or swimming.
- Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes, and lip balm with SPF 30 or higher to protect your lips.
- Stay indoors while the UV index is strongest (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
- Avoid using indoor tanning beds.
About the Author
Jennifer Fisher, MMSc, PA-C, Health Writer
About the Reviewer
Megan Noe, MD, MPH, MSCE, Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
