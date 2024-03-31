Benefits of Probiotic Foods: Using good bacteria for better health

The probiotic and antibiotic connection

The relationship between antibiotics and gut microbiota is complex. Antibiot ics help fight infections and can control bacteria in your gut—both good and bad. However, taking high amounts of antibiotics over extended periods could disrupt your gastrointestinal ecosystem and deplete both good and harmful bacteria.

Then there is the question of whether you should take probiotics and antibiotics together. On the one hand, some research has found probiotics may help reduce the risk of developing common antibiotic side effects. For instance, a review of studies published in the November 2022 Journal of Medical Microbiology found that people who used probiotics in combination with antibiotics reported less diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

But there is also evidence against taking them close together, as the combination can slow the gut’s recovery. For instance, a 2018 study in the journal Cell reported that the gut microbiome took longer to return to normal in people given an 11-strain probiotic treatment for four weeks after a course of antibiotics. The possible connection? Researchers suggested that even though the probiotics helped colonize the gut with new healthy bacteria, the addition delayed the recuperation time for bacteria that existed in the gut before antibiotic treatment

Still, some individuals may benefit from probiotics while taking antibiotics. For instance, the depletion of good bacteria from the use of antibiotics is a growing problem among older people, who are more susceptible to infections and may use antibiotics frequently. Some doctors try to compensate for this possible bacteria depletion by recommending that patients increase their intake of probiotic foods like yogurt or kefir when using certain types of antibiotics. Depending on the type of antibiotic, it may be best to take probiotics after the antibiotic treatment has ended rather than while you are taking it.

Since we do not have definitive evidence that probiotics can benefit people taking antibiotics, further research is needed in the area. For now, the best approach if you are prescribed antibiotics is to discuss with your doctor the role of probiotics, including possibly increasing the amount of probiotic foods you regularly eat and drink.