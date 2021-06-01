Cancer

Vitamin D supplements may reduce risk of invasive cancer

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

News briefs

f6f2045f-a6f5-463d-a3f4-0a62bf87a0da

People with lower blood levels of vitamin D are at higher risk of various serious illnesses, including several types of cancer. But that doesn’t mean that raising blood levels by taking vitamin D supplements would necessarily reduce cancer risk. Harvard researchers set out in 2011 to test this strategy with a randomized trial of vitamin D supplementation (2,000 IU per day) involving 25,871 people; the results were published online Nov. 2, 2020, by JAMA Network Open. The participants were ages 50 or older, were free of cancer at the start of the study, and were followed carefully for an average of 5.3 years. The rate of metastatic or fatal cancers was 17% lower in those who took the vitamin D supplement. However, the benefit was restricted to people who were not overweight or obese. In healthy-weight people, the risk fell by 38%; in contrast, among those who were overweight or obese, there was no reduction in risk. What do the results of this large and careful study tell us about what we should do? For healthy-weight people at risk for developing cancer (because of lifestyle or a family history of cancer), it would be reasonable to take daily vitamin D supplements starting at about age 50.

Image: © BikejBarakus/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Can intermittent fasting help with weight loss? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can intermittent fasting help with weight loss?
A healthy lifestyle late in life still offers benefits featured image

Staying Healthy

A healthy lifestyle late in life still offers benefits
Grain of the month: Brown rice featured image

Heart Health

Grain of the month: Brown rice
Diet & Weight Loss Vitamins & Supplements

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.