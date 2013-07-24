Heart Health

Women often fear sex after a heart attack

Woman_on_bed
By , Former Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

A heart attack can be a frightening wake-up call with long-lasting aftereffects. It’s no surprise that women often tread gently after having a heart attack—and many don’t tread back into the bedroom for sex.

Up to 60% of women are less sexually active after a heart attack, according to a study released last year in the American Journal of Cardiology. It suggested that one cause for abstinence was the fear that sex would trigger a repeat heart attack.

In a paper published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, University of Chicago researchers delve a little deeper into the reasons why women abstain from sex after a heart attack. The authors interviewed 17 women (ages 43 to 75 years) about their post-heart attack sex lives. Though the women thought sex was important for resuming a sense of normalcy and intimacy with their partners, many were fearful that it would be too much for their hearts to take. One woman noted that during sex, “my heart beat real fast and it scared me.”

“A heart attack takes a toll on the body,” cardiologist Paula A. Johnson, chief of the Division of Women’s Health at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told the Harvard Women’s Health Watch. Yet it doesn’t have to put a permanent stop to your sex life.

What is the real risk that sex will trigger a heart attack? Very slim. For every 10,000 people who have sex once a week, only two to three will have an extra heart attack, according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association. And though it happens in the movies, the chances of dying during sex in reality are even smaller.

Fit enough for sex

Because sex is a form of aerobic exercise, it’s best to have a certain amount of cardiac fitness to do it. How do you know when you’re physically ready? Guidelines from the American Heart Association suggest that if you can exercise hard enough to work up a light sweat without triggering symptoms like chest pain or shortness of breath, it’s safe for you to have sex.

Before resuming your sex life after a heart attack, it’s a good idea to see your doctor for an exam and stress test. Going through a cardiac rehabilitation program can help get you physically fit enough for sex. A cardiac rehab program will also teach you how to improve your diet, and manage heart attack risk factors such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol. “The gains you make in cardiac rehab can help give you the confidence to know that you can engage in more strenuous physical activity, including sex,” Dr. Johnson says.

Getting to “okay”

Part of the reason why women in the University of Chicago study were afraid to start having sex again was that their doctors hadn’t given them the okay. Women in this study wanted their doctors to offer them guidance on when to resume sexual activity. But for most of them, that advice never came.

Sex is important for so many reasons—including your relationship, self-esteem, and health. Even if you’re physically healthy enough to have sex, you might not want to, or it might not be as satisfying as it was in the past. Sexual problems are common in women with heart issues. Whether you want to know if you can start having sex again, or you’re no longer feeling sexual, start a conversation with a trusted doctor.

“It’s important for you and your partner to know you’re not alone in your confusion and fear about returning to sex after a heart attack,” lead study author Emily M. Abramsohn said in a news release. “If your doctor isn’t giving you information to help you feel more comfortable about it, it’s important for you to ask them for it.”

About the Author

photo of Stephanie Watson

Stephanie Watson, Former Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Stephanie Watson was the Executive Editor of the Harvard Women’s Health Watch from June 2012 to August 2014. Prior to that, she worked as a writer and editor for several leading consumer health publications, including WebMD, … See Full Bio
View all posts by Stephanie Watson
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Switching out just a serving of processed meats may boost cardiovascular health featured image

Heart Health

Switching out just a serving of processed meats may boost cardiovascular health
The latest thinking on drinking featured image

Women's Health

The latest thinking on drinking
Alert: This hidden condition increases heart attack and stroke risks featured image

Heart Health

Alert: This hidden condition increases heart attack and stroke risks
Heart Attack Women's Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.