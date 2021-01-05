Exercise & Fitness

We’re supposed to make resolutions now?

iStock-864583862
By , Contributor

After everything that’s happened in 2020, setting goals seems like a big ask. Resolutions inherently mean discomfort and require resolve, and most of us have had enough of the former and don’t have much left of the latter. The response to the annual tradition might involve a collective groan, eye roll, and require a censor.

The question is, is it okay to take this year off?

“It’s always okay,” says Dr. Inna Khazan, clinical psychologist and lecturer in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Why do we make resolutions?

Resolutions have their use in pushing us out of our comfort zones, but they aren’t required. Some people stick to them and benefit, but others have a different relationship with resolutions: they make them without any intention of keeping them, and repeat this cycle year after year.

Khazan says that the result can be almost like doing less than nothing. “It provokes shame and guilt,” she says. “You’re not only not benefiting yourself, but you’re also kind of harming yourself.”

There’s no need for that. Resolutions should be based on two things: what you want to do and what you can do. You need to look at yourself, your schedule, your resources, and assess how full your plate is, and as Khazan says, for many people in 2020, “the plate is full.”

Not only that, but a person’s life could already include personal and professional loss, adds Dr. David H. Rosmarin, director of the Spirituality and Mental Health Program at McLean Hospital and assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School. Resolutions just don’t rank on the priority list.

But Rosmarin says that before completely dismissing the idea, think about just some of the challenges that have happened: Kobe Bryant dying in January, then COVID-19, school from home, racial unrest and protests, wildfires, “murder hornets,” the election. It’s been a full year. “Consider how resilient we’ve been,” he says. It can shift your mindset and make taking on a resolution not such a weighty thing.

Or your conclusion still might be, “Nope, I got nothing.”

“That’s totally valid. It’s not healthy to push yourself too hard, and you can take it off,” he says.

But to do that also means not feeling guilty over what you should be doing. It’s one of the eternal traps, since we hold ourselves to impossible standards and are our own worst critics, Khazan and Rosmarin both say. One solution that they offer is to imagine a friend laying out the same scenario: feeling drained, needing a break, not wanting another to-do item at this moment.

When hearing those words, your reaction would probably be compassion and something like, “Of course, take a pass. You deserve it.” Then, try saying that to yourself. And repeat it if necessary.

A different take

But Rosmarin says that while resolutions aren’t mandatory, the answer might not be in skipping them altogether, but in just making a tweak. One is to defer doing anything until the spring. “Give yourself a season to recover,” he says.

There’s also taking a new perspective. The point of any resolution is to better your life in some way, so here’s one: just be kinder to yourself. If you’ve been able to let go of the guilt or shame over foregoing resolutions for the year, guess what? You’ve already succeeded. It’s the non-resolution resolution, Khazan says.

But Rosmarin suggests a couple more ideas. Take vacation time, or just an occasional afternoon off, to restore your energy and allow other things into your head rather than worry. Write down one accomplishment a day to see more positives than negatives, or just enjoy one piece of food a day for the joy of it.

These “resolutions” have upsides. They don’t take much time. They don’t require equipment or a membership. They can always be done, regardless of shutdowns or restrictions. And “you’re creating a better relationship with yourself, which helps us to relate to others and the world,” Rosmarin says.

And he has one more. When someone gives you a compliment or a gift, say “thank you,” and that’s all. You don’t say “stop it” or “you shouldn’t have,” the natural inclination, which fails to acknowledge ourselves and dismisses what the other person just shared. “Saying ‘thank you’ means accepting that maybe, just maybe, you’re worthy of attention and value,” he says. “Also, it creates more connection. What’s wrong with that?”

About the Author

photo of Steve Calechman

Steve Calechman, Contributor

Steve Calechman is a contributing editor for Men’s Health, a writer for MIT’s Industrial Liaison Program, and his work has appeared in The Boston Globe Magazine, Greentech Media, Fatherly, and BabyCenter. For over 25 years as … See Full Bio
View all posts by Steve Calechman
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Simple Changes, Big Rewards: A practical, easy guide for healthy, happy living

All of us probably know some areas where we could boost our health and happiness — perhaps by exercising more, eating healthier, learning stress management techniques, or nipping a bad habit in the bud — but making a change can be daunting. It doesn’t have to be, though. This Special Health Report, Simple Changes, Big Rewards: A practical, easy guide for healthy, happy living, will show you how to incorporate simple changes into your life that can reap big rewards.

Read More

Related Content

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer? featured image

Men's Health

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline featured image

Mind & Mood

More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
Protect yourself from falls outside the home featured image

Staying Healthy

Protect yourself from falls outside the home
Healthy Aging Mental Health Stress

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.