Diseases & Conditions

Thunderstorm asthma: Bad weather, allergies, and asthma attacks

By , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

photo of a stormy night sky with multiple flashes of lightning spiking down from dark clouds over city lights and a blurry line of highway lights

It's an old line: everyone complains about the weather but no one is doing anything about it.

But if you're a person with bad allergies or asthma, stormy weather can be more than an annoyance; it can be a serious threat to your health. "Thunderstorm asthma" was first reported in the 1980s in England and Australia, and cases continue to crop up. Just after severe thunderstorms passed through Melbourne, Australia in 2016, more than 9,000 people sought urgent medical care for asthma during one notable event. Medical facilities were overwhelmed and at least eight people died. That's unusual, but if you do have asthma — or seasonal allergies, as it turns out — understanding this trigger can help you stay well.

What is thunderstorm asthma?

The term describes an attack of asthma that starts or worsens after a thunderstorm. It can occur in anyone with asthma, but it most often affects people with seasonal allergic rhinitis, which many people know as hay fever or allergies. Heralded by a runny nose, sneezing, and itchy eyes, seasonal allergies are often worst in the spring, summer, or early fall.

Rain tends to lower pollen counts by cleansing the air, and many people find that rainy weather tends to reduce asthma symptoms triggered by allergies. But thunderstorms can make asthma worse because of a unique sequence of events:

  • Cold downdrafts concentrate air particles, such as pollen and mold
  • These air particles are swept up into clouds where humidity is high
  • In the clouds, wind, humidity, and lightning break up the particles to a size that can readily enter the nose, sinuses, and lungs
  • Wind gusts concentrate these small particles so large amounts can be inhaled.

What raises risk for experiencing thunderstorm asthma?

According to a new study in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, a whopping 144 out of 228 people with seasonal allergies reported experiencing thunderstorm asthma — that's 65%! And many of the asthma attacks set off by thunderstorms weren't mild. Nearly half of people who had an attack sought emergency hospital treatment.

Among people with seasonal allergies, risk factors for experiencing thunderstorm asthma include having

  • poorly controlled asthma symptoms (assessed by a standard asthma questionnaire)
  • a low score on a rapid exhalation test (a common breathing test for asthma)
  • higher levels of a certain antibody (ryegrass pollen-specific IgE)
  • higher numbers of certain blood cells (eosinophils, which tend to increase when people have allergic conditions)
  • higher levels of exhaled nitric oxide (one measure of lung inflammation among people with asthma).

Not everyone with these risk factors will develop thunderstorm asthma. And even among those who do, asthma attacks won't necessarily occur with every storm. But it may be useful to know if you're among those at risk, especially if you live in an area where thunderstorms are common.

The bottom line

Thunderstorm asthma may seem like more of a curiosity than a serious threat to public health. But when it affects a large population area, emergency rooms can become overwhelmed, as happened during the 2016 Melbourne event. A better understanding of when these events are expected could lead to advanced warning systems, enhanced emergency room preparedness, and even preventive treatment.

In the US, 25 million people have asthma and more than 20 million have seasonal allergies. Odds are good that millions have both, which puts large numbers of people at risk for developing thunderstorm asthma.

If you're among them, the weather forecast may be much more than just a guide on what to wear or whether to bring an umbrella. Knowing thunderstorms are headed your way may serve as an advance warning to double check that you are taking your asthma medicines properly, have a supply of rescue medicine handy, or simply plan to stay indoors until the storm has passed.

About the Author

photo of Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Get ready for allergy season featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Get ready for allergy season
Be wise about bee and wasp stings featured image

Staying Healthy

Be wise about bee and wasp stings
Simpler way to test for true penicillin allergy featured image

Staying Healthy

Simpler way to test for true penicillin allergy
Allergies Environmental health Lung Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.