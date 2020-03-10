Staying Healthy

The BEEP program: Keep your balance

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

photo of two balls on either end on a white plank balanced on top of another ball

Balance is a skill you don't think about until you really need it — like when you lose your footing and have to perform an exotic improv dance to keep from hitting the ground. But don't wait until your sense of balance fails before you give it proper attention. As we age, balance can sharply decline, often with little warning. An exercise program called BEEP can help.

How you keep your balance

While keeping proper balance may seem simple, it involves a complex system with many moveable parts. Whenever you move, your eyes and brain process information about your surroundings. Your feet detect changes in the terrain. Your arms swing to keep you stable, and your lower-body muscles and joints generate rapid power so you can move forward, stop, and change directions.

Unfortunately, this system works less effectively over time. The sensation of our bodies moving through space is not as crisp, and information travels more slowly between the body and brain. Muscles become weaker, and joints lose flexibility.

Any breakdown in your balance system increases your risk of falls, which can cause hip fractures, broken bones, and head injuries.

"Doing more balance exercises and activities can keep your sense of balance in good shape, but you also want to focus on multifaceted movements that work on all the elements of your balance system," says Dr. Brad Manor, associate director of the Mobility and Falls Translational Research Center with Harvard-affiliated Hebrew SeniorLife.

There are many kinds of balance exercises. Science has not tapped any specific ones as the best; however, some have stood out in many balance-related studies.

For instance, a 2016 study in the journal Gerontology and Geriatric Medicine found that a specific Balance-Enhancing Exercise Program (called BEEP for short) improved balance skills among adults ages 60 to 80. Study participants did better on both solid and uneven surfaces, and increased their walking speed and overall confidence.

Focus on three exercises to improve balance

The BEEP program focused on three exercises: squats, heel and calf raises, and one-legged standing. "These types of exercises increase both the physical and cognition skills needed for better balance," says Dr. Manor. "Plus, they mimic movements of everyday life."

He recommends adding these to your regular workouts or doing them daily on their own.

Squats. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees and imagine you are sitting down on a stool. Lower down until your thighs are parallel to the ground, or as far as is comfortable. Keep your weight on your heels. Extend your arms forward or place your hands on a chair, counter, or table for stability. Pause for a second or two, then rise back to the starting position. Do this up to 10 times.

Heel and calf raises. Stand with your arms crossed over your chest and lift your heels, so you rise up on your toes. Hold this position for up to 10 seconds, or as long as possible, and then lower your heels. Do this five to 10 times. If you need support, hold on to a door frame, a table, or another sturdy object. You also can place your hands flat on a wall.

One-legged standing. Stand tall and place your hands on your hips or hold on to a table or chair for stability. Then raise one leg, so your foot is about six to 12 inches above the floor. Keep your gaze straight ahead. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds. Repeat on the other leg. Go back and forth three to five times.

You also can perform these exercises with your eyes closed to work on coordination and concentration. Another option is to "distract" yourself by doing unrelated cognitive tasks — count backward, name words that begin with the same letter, or make a mental supermarket list.

"Balance is definitely a use-it-or-lose-it skill," says Dr. Manor. "But if you work on your balance continuously, you are almost guaranteed to see improvements."

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Better Balance: Simple exercises to improve stability and prevent falls

Discover how you can prevent falls by improving your balance and mobility. Better Balance: Simple exercises to improve stability and prevent falls gives you step-by-step instructions for easy, effective workouts that will improve posture, increase muscle strength and speed, sharpen reflexes, expand flexibility, and firm your core. You'll also get tips for fall-proofing your home.

Read More

Related Content

Protect yourself from falls outside the home featured image

Staying Healthy

Protect yourself from falls outside the home
Try this: Balancing act featured image

Staying Healthy

Try this: Balancing act
Prepare for a fall featured image

Staying Healthy

Prepare for a fall
Balance Healthy Aging Physical Activity

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.