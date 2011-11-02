Child & Teen Health

Study says ADHD drugs do not boost heart risk in kids

ADHD-in-dictionary
By , Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

If your child is being treated for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you may have one less thing to worry about today. A study involving 1.2 million children and young adults provided reassuring evidence that the drugs used to treat ADHD do not increase the risk of death from heart disease.

Researchers, who published their results yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine, analyzed medical records from a nationwide private insurance plan along with health plans based in Tennessee, California, and Washington State. They compared children taking stimulant drugs (like Ritalin and Adderall) that are commonly used to treat ADHD to children not taking these drugs.

Among all of the children, heart attack, stroke, or sudden death were rare, affecting a little more than 3 in every 100,000 children per year. Cardiac problems were no more common among children using a stimulant as among those not taking one.

The study was funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and the Food and Drug Administration. One important strength of the study: it drew information from a wide geographic area and encompassed a culturally diverse group. Another strength is that the researchers evaluated the data using several different assumptions and statistical methods. That is, they challenged their own data to see if they held up to different ways of calculating rates of adverse outcomes.

Recommendations for treating ADHD still emphasize the use of behavioral therapies, providing support, and setting expectations. That is, the goal is to help the child do better at school and have more satisfying relationships. But the new research offers reassurance that when medication is needed, it doesn’t increase the risk of heart problems.

A few years ago, when case reports from Canada and the U.S. raised the possibility that ADHD drugs increased cardiac risk, the American Heart Association suggested that it would be “reasonable” for children being evaluated for ADHD to have an electrocardiogram. The major pediatric group, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), disagreed. The new study supports the AAP’s recommendation against routine ECG testing. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) also discourages ordering any routine laboratory, neurological, or psychological testing unless something in the child’s medical history or symptoms indicates such testing may be necessary.

A comprehensive evaluation for a child suspected of having ADHD still involves an assessment of symptoms, a detailed personal and family medical history, and determination of a child’s functioning at home, at school, and with peers.

The discussion about the relationship between cardiac risk and ADHD is likely to continue. The next phase of the study will look at the issue in adults. And because stimulant medications raise blood pressure and heart rate, pediatricians and psychiatrists will continue to evaluate the impact of such medicines on children who already have heart problems.

For now, the best advice is for clinicians to assess heart disease risk by doing a physical exam and taking a careful medical history (for example, asking about fainting spells, palpitations, and family history) while a mental health professional does an evaluation for ADHD.

About the Author

photo of Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Michael Craig Miller, M.D., Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Michael Craig Miller was Editor in Chief of the Harvard Mental Health Letter from August 2000 to March 2012. Published monthly, the Harvard Mental Health Letter was read widely by professionals and nonprofessionals alike. Dr. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart featured image

Heart Health

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart
Practical pointers about protein featured image

Heart Health

Practical pointers about protein
The lowdown on a low heart rate featured image

Heart Health

The lowdown on a low heart rate
Heart Health Mental Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.