Harvard Health Blog

Something else to avoid in pregnancy: Phthalates

By , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

iStock-903246318

Most pregnant women know that they should avoid things like alcohol and tobacco while they are pregnant, as well as certain foods like sushi and soft cheeses. But not many pregnant women think about avoiding lipstick, perfume, or lotions — and it turns out that they probably should.

The problem is a type of chemical called phthalates. It’s nearly impossible to avoid phthalates entirely, as they are quite literally everywhere. They are in plastic products including packaging, in toys and garden hoses, as well as in cosmetics and other personal care products. They can act like hormones and interfere with male genital development, as well as increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

The risks of phthalates, though, begin before birth. A study showed that children whose mothers were exposed to phthalates during pregnancy were more likely to have problems with motor skills, the skills that we use not just in sports but also in everyday activities, and another showed that the children of mothers exposed during pregnancy had problems with language development.

Even if it’s impossible to avoid phthalates entirely, there are ways women can decrease their exposure:

  • Limit exposure to plastics, especially anything with the number 3 or 7 on them. Use glass, ceramic, or metal containers for food and drink.
  • Try to buy foods that don’t come in plastic packaging.
  • If you have to use plastic, don’t microwave it, and wash it by hand rather than in the dishwasher to limit the leaching out of chemicals.
  • Avoid anything with fragrance in it, as phthalates are commonly used in making fragrances.
  • Look into handmade cosmetic and personal products that don’t use any chemicals (and skip the products entirely when you can). The Environmental Working Group has a database you can use to learn more about commercial products.
  • Go DIY. Things like honey, coconut oil, baking soda, vinegar, and salt can be used in place of many commercial beauty products. Do a little research — you may find that it’s easier than you think to make a moisturizer, a shampoo, or a perfume.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Once the baby is born, continue to be mindful about chemicals that can cause harm. Look for fragrance-free products that are as all-natural as possible, keep up with DIY including for cleaning products, and limit plastics in the house, especially baby bottles and toys. We can’t escape all the harmful chemicals around us, but by getting back to basics, we can make things safer for our children.

Follow me on Twitter @drClaire

About the Author

photo of Claire McCarthy, MD

Claire McCarthy, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Claire McCarthy, MD, is a primary care pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital, and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. In addition to being a senior faculty editor for Harvard Health Publishing, Dr. McCarthy … See Full Bio
View all posts by Claire McCarthy, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Opill: Is this new birth control pill right for you? featured image

Women's Health

Opill: Is this new birth control pill right for you?
Is pregnancy safe for everyone? featured image

Women's Health

Is pregnancy safe for everyone?
Have lupus? What to know about birth control featured image

Women's Health

Have lupus? What to know about birth control
Birth Control Child & Teen Health Environmental health Pregnancy

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.