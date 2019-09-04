Infectious diseases

New donor screening protocols for clinical trials involving fecal microbiota transplantation

By , Contributor

checklist

Back in May, I wrote a blog post about fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), or stool transplantation. FMT is considered standard-of-care therapy to treat recurrent Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infections. In this procedure, stool from a healthy donor is placed into the gut of a patient, usually via colonoscopy, to restore helpful bacteria that help protect against recurrent C. diff infection (rCDI).

An important event occurred after my initial post. On June 13, 2019, the FDA issued a safety alert concerning the risk of transmission of multi-drug resistant organisms (MDRO) through FMT. MDROs are bacteria that are resistant to one or more antibiotics.

Safety alert leaves many questions unanswered

The safety alert was issued in response to the transmission of a specific MDRO from donor stool into two patients following FMT. Tragically, one of these individuals died. The FDA announcement provides very few details regarding these cases, and it does not provide information on the cause of this patient's death. What is known is that these two patients were given FMT as part of a research protocol and not as part of clinical care to treat rCDI.

As I mentioned in my previous post, FMT is supported by guidelines, but is still considered investigational and is not currently FDA-approved. FMT can be performed for clinical care to treat rCDI. But an FMT for any other indication can only be performed in the setting of a clinical trial.

The FDA has not yet disclosed the indication or reason for the FMT for the two patients mentioned in their safety alert, but the FDA did note that the patients were immunocompromised. FMT has been shown to be safe in immunocompromised patients, but generally these patients are at increased risk for infections. Additionally, it was noted that the donor material used in this research protocol had not been screened for MDROs.

FDA institutes new screening requirement for donor stool

Following this event, the FDA now requires MDRO screening for donor stool for all active and future FMT study protocols. Worldwide, screening is being recommended for clinical protocols as well, and this is expected to be supported by an upcoming guideline.

It is important to note that all major stool banks in the US and around the world had implemented screening protocols to detect MDROs and exclude potential donors who test positive well prior to this event. This includes OpenBiome, a large, non-profit stool bank that is widely used in the US and has provided over 45,000 treatments.

Prior to this there had been no previous transmissions of MDROs reported, highlighting that this procedure still remains very safe overall. That being said, this event highlights the need for adherence to standardized screening protocols, which is key for patient safety.

The FDA has reached out to sites that have ongoing FMT protocols to ensure appropriate screening procedures are being followed. Any protocols not utilizing appropriate screening practices were put on hold. The FDA has not released any further information about how many protocols or sites were affected by this step.

Follow me on Twitter @DrJessicaA

About the Author

photo of Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH

Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH, Contributor

Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH, graduated from Cornell University in Ithaca New York, and The Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida. She was trained in internal medicine at Massachusetts’s General Hospital … See Full Bio
View all posts by Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Harvard Health Letter

Want to reduce pain in your knees and be more active? Eat smarter and reduce your risk for a heart attack? Improve your flexibility and balance so you don’t fall? Sleep the entire night so you have more energy during the day? Take control of your health right now! In Harvard Health Letter, you’ll find easy remedies and solutions to these common challenges and more.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.