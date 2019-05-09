Harvard Health Blog

Stool transplants are now standard of care for recurrent C. difficile infections

By , Contributor

gut-bacteria

Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), also known as stool transplantation, is a procedure in which stool from a healthy donor is placed into the gut of a patient in order to treat a certain disease. FMT is not a new concept, but in the last six years it has become a standard-of-care therapy for the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Treating infection with C. difficile

Clostridium difficile (C. diff) is a bacterium that is ever-present in our environment. Many people have C. diff in their bodies without issue; it is not the bacteria itself that makes you sick. However, under certain conditions, the bacteria release toxins, and it is the toxin that causes disease. A person with a CDI may experience watery diarrhea and abdominal cramping. In severe cases, infection can cause dehydration, require hospitalization, and be life-threatening.

The main risk factor for CDI is taking antibiotics, which is why doctors discourage unnecessary antibiotic use. Ironically, first-line treatment for CDI is also antibiotics. About 20% of people treated with antibiotics will develop recurrent infections, and the best way of clearing recurrent CDI is with FMT. This is supported by several guidelines. The reason why FMT works so well is largely unknown, but generally speaking it restores important helpful bacteria that help protect against CDI.

But while supported by guidelines, FMT is still considered investigational and is not currently FDA-approved. However, FMT can be performed for clinical care to treat recurrent CDI (typically defined as three or more confirmed episodes), or CDI that does not respond to other treatments. An FMT for any other indication can only be performed in the setting of a clinical trial.

How is FMT performed?

FMT can be delivered in many ways, the most common being via a colonoscopy. This procedure is very safe overall. Mild discomforts, like bloating, gas, and low-grade fevers have been reported.

The donor stool is typically provided by a stool bank. Hospitals can have their own stool banks, or they can partner with an external stool bank, the largest of which is OpenBiome. OpenBiome is a nonprofit stool bank that is able to provide prescreened donor stool, similar to the Red Cross for blood donation. The donor stool is screened for potentially disease-causing organisms; the donor's blood undergoes routine laboratory testing and is screened for infectious diseases; and the donor's medical history is evaluated.

How well does FMT work?

FMT has a cure rate of 80% to 90%, meaning the vast majority of patients will be cured of recurrent CDI with a single treatment. However, there are some patients who will need more than one FMT treatment.

The window of recurrence is typically eight weeks; if a patient makes it to eight weeks post-FMT without any issues or recurrence of diarrhea, we deem them cured. We don't have a good way of predicting who might fail their first FMT. But we do know that antibiotics within the first eight weeks post-procedure should be avoided if possible.

Overall, FMT is a safe, well tolerated, and possibly lifesaving procedure for recurrent CDI. FMT should not be attempted at home, but rather should only be performed by a trained clinician using thoroughly screened material.

There is exciting research underway exploring the use of FMT to treat other diseases as well.

Follow me on Twitter @DrJessicaA

About the Author

photo of Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH

Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH, Contributor

Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH, graduated from Cornell University in Ithaca New York, and The Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida. She was trained in internal medicine at Massachusetts’s General Hospital … See Full Bio
View all posts by Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Harvard Health Letter

Want to reduce pain in your knees and be more active? Eat smarter and reduce your risk for a heart attack? Improve your flexibility and balance so you don’t fall? Sleep the entire night so you have more energy during the day? Take control of your health right now! In Harvard Health Letter, you’ll find easy remedies and solutions to these common challenges and more.

Read More

Related Content

How to stay healthy during a drought featured image

Staying Healthy

How to stay healthy during a drought
What is sepsis? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

What is sepsis?
Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years featured image

Staying Healthy

Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years
Infectious diseases

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.