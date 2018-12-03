Mind & Mood

Navigating tricky relationships during the holidays

By , Contributor

c8c4cbb0-2bad-4b63-9f2e-07a34bc60a40

Are you counting down the days until you find yourself face-to-face with certain family members or friends who know exactly where your buttons lie and push them, repeatedly? While we all long for an abundance of good cheer, an overflow of ready affection, and easy conversations, handling challenging relationships during the holidays can trip up even the best-intentioned. So, how to navigate the gatherings ahead?

Simple tips to help you navigate

Here are some simple tips to keep in mind:

Prepare. Sometimes we can avoid what we fear by anticipating and accepting what is. Why would Aunt Bertha be any different this year than last? Why set yourself up for disappointment or frustration? Identifying one or two traits that you appreciate about her (okay, one) can help you adopt an attitude of tolerance in your interactions.

Let awareness and acceptance lead to useful action. What kind of time are you willing to spend with those you find most challenging? Do you get along best with one sibling while doing the dishes together at the end of the meal? Is an after-dinner walk the best way to engage with another? Group versus one-on-one time? Think ahead about when and how you want to engage with others, then look for those opportunities.

Be curious. We can't always control the conversations that arise, especially around the dinner table. Uh-oh, who just brought up politics? If there's genuine curiosity about others' points of view, the conversation may be terrific. But being curious takes a willingness to not be right and to listen simply to understand. Listening takes the discipline and desire to stay in the moment without formulating your rebuttal while another person is talking. It also takes a kind of humility to recognize that you might learn something new. And if you don't think that's possible — for you or for others — sometimes a simple "no politics" (or "no whatever-is-too-controversial") rule is helpful with challenging relationships.

Redirect. And what about the 27th retelling of a hackneyed family story, maybe even one where you — or someone else — come out looking a little worse for wear? Intentional, light-hearted interruption and redirection may be just what's needed. Keep the focus on the speaker to minimize the potential that they will feel slighted. "That was a horrid day at the beach. Did I hear you're planning a trip to Spain in February?"

Time for a difficult conversation?

Carpe diem. When we live far from others, we sometimes need to seize the rare in-person moment to talk about challenging matters. A few words of guidance:

  • Give your intended recipient advance notice. "When we get together, I'd really like to talk about the argument we had at Thanksgiving so that we can do better in the future."
  • Find the right time and place for your conversation. Try to ensure you'll have enough time to talk things through.
  • Take responsibility for your contributions to a problem. An apology, when sincere, can go a long way.
  • Frame your concerns in neutral, non-blaming language. Try leading with "I" instead of what often sounds like an accusatory "you." "I felt really betrayed when I found out you told Joe I lost my job," versus "You are so untrustworthy, telling Joe I lost my job when you promised to keep it confidential."
  • You've got two ears and one mouth. Reflect that ratio in how you use them. Listen twice as hard for feelings and concerns, and speak to acknowledge what the other person shared.
  • Stay focused on your goals. If you're clear that your goals are mutual understanding, resolution, and harmony, your intentions will help guide your actions and keep you on track.

Be the light

As much as you might wish to choreograph a perfect holiday gathering — who doesn't? — you probably know deep down that the only person you can control is yourself. With awareness, preparation, and discipline, you can, in fact, be the light no matter what else is swirling around you. And when all else fails, there's always refuge behind the locked bathroom door on the second floor.

About the Author

photo of Melissa Brodrick, MEd

Melissa Brodrick, MEd, Contributor

Since 1985, Melissa has served as a mediator, facilitator and trainer in the field of dispute resolution. She has worked in private practice, helping clients to engage in effective communications and problem solving while navigating high … See Full Bio
View all posts by Melissa Brodrick, MEd
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

10 habits for good health featured image

Staying Healthy

10 habits for good health
Caregiving crisis featured image

Staying Healthy

Caregiving crisis
Combining electronic cigarettes and counseling helps more smokers quit featured image

Staying Healthy

Combining electronic cigarettes and counseling helps more smokers quit
Mental Health Stress

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.