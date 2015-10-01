Harvard Health Blog

Low-nicotine cigarettes may help determined smokers cut back

cigarette-nicotine-smoking-quitiStock_000000116744_Medium
By , Contributing Editor

It is abundantly clear that smoking damages the heart, the lungs, and virtually every other body system. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in the United States.

So why do people do it?

It’s the nicotine. This stimulant, found in all tobacco products, makes smokers feel calm and relaxed — and it can quickly lead to addiction. The more you smoke, the more you need to smoke to feel good. It’s the pull of nicotine that makes quitting so difficult.

But what if you could reduce the amount of nicotine available in cigarettes to begin with? Would it help people quit — or might it cause them to smoke more to compensate?

Recently, a team of researchers set out to answer this question by following more than 800 adults who smoked at least five cigarettes a day. These study volunteers had no desire to quit smoking. They were asked to either continue smoking their regular brand of cigarette or to smoke one of six types of investigational cigarettes that had varying amounts of nicotine, ranging from 15.8 milligrams (mg) of nicotine per gram of tobacco (the amount found in most commercial brands) all the way down to 0.4 mg per gram. The smokers were followed for six weeks. The results of the study were published in today’s New England Journal of Medicine.

These results were unexpected. The people given the lower-nicotine cigarettes smoked 23% to 30% fewer cigarettes per day than those who smoked the cigarettes with 15.8 mg of nicotine per gram. Perhaps even more surprising, the low-nicotine cigarette smokers also had reduced dependence on nicotine — and fewer cravings for cigarettes when they weren’t smoking.

This study lasted only six weeks, so we’ll need longer trials to help us really understand whether low-nicotine cigarettes are a “safer” option for people who are determined to smoke (as many as one in five Americans is a current smoker). However, these findings do suggest that if the nicotine content in commercial cigarettes could be lowered, users would smoke less and be less likely to get “hooked,” which could mitigate the health risks associated with smoking.

For those who do want to cut out nicotine, there are good options that can help them meet the challenge. They come in many forms, from nicotine patches and gums to lozenges and nasal sprays — not to mention e-cigarettes, which work by vaporizing nicotine. E-cigarettes have become wildly popular, but to date, we don’t know for sure that they are safer than regular cigarettes, or that they can actually help people quit. Prescription drugs like bupropion (Zyban) and varenicline (Chantix) can also help smokers quit. All of these methods work especially well when combined with behavioral supports, such as talk therapy. Of course, it often takes multiple attempts to quit before succeeding — but it can be done.

Anything that reduces the dangers of smoking is a step in the right direction. But as we’ve known for years, the truly best step is to quit altogether.

About the Author

photo of Mallika Marshall, MD

Mallika Marshall, MD, Contributing Editor

Mallika Marshall, MD, is an Emmy-award winning journalist and physician who serves as Medical Director at WBZ-TV in Boston. A practicing physician who is Board Certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics, Marshall serves on staff … See Full Bio
View all posts by Mallika Marshall, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Ever worry about your gambling? featured image

Staying Healthy

Ever worry about your gambling?
Beyond appetite suppression featured image

Mind & Mood

Beyond appetite suppression
Is online gambling harming you? featured image

Mind & Mood

Is online gambling harming you?
Addiction Mental Health Smoking, Vaping, & Quitting

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.