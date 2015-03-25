Men's Health

Editorial calls for more research on link between football and brain damage

bigstock-football-helmet-safety
By Patrick J. Skerrett, Former Executive Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Is brain damage an inevitable consequence of American football, an avoidable risk of it, or neither? An editorial published yesterday in the medical journal BMJ poses those provocative questions.

Chad Asplund, director of sports medicine at Georgia Regents University, and Thomas Best, professor and chair of sports medicine at Ohio State University, offer an overview of the unresolved connection between playing football and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a type of gradually worsening brain damage caused by repeated mild brain injuries or concussions.

This condition was first described in a football player in 2005, after University of Pittsburgh experts performed an autopsy on Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Webster, whose life had taken a downward turn after his retirement from professional football. Since then, researchers have linked chronic traumatic encephalopathy to the wasting away of brain tissue, the buildup of brain proteins linked to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, memory loss, depression, anger, and other behavioral and emotional problems.

So far, all cases of autopsy-proven chronic traumatic encephalopathy have been in players who sustained repeated blows to the head. That’s a fact of life for almost all professional football players. But some of those with the condition had never been diagnosed with a concussion. According to Asplund and Best, this suggests that a series of head injuries that don’t cause concussions may lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy or be an important risk factor for it.

So here’s the big question: does playing football cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or are some people who play football already at higher risk for developing it? Repeated head injuries may, indeed, directly cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy. At the same time, it’s possible that the players who sustain brain injuries are genetically prone to them or to other factors that increase the likelihood of developing dementia, emotional or behavioral issues, or premature death.

It’s essential to answer the cause and effect question, in part because not knowing the answer has generated fear among players. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chris Borland, one of the National Football League’s top rookies in 2014, recently announced his retirement from professional football because of his worries about the long-term effects of repetitive head injuries. In addition, some parents of even younger players, fearing the potential hazard from head injuries, are keeping their kids from playing football, soccer, and other sports.

The Football Players Health Study at Harvard University aims to provide some solid answers. Its organizers hope it will do for football what the Framingham Heart Study has done for heart health and the Nurses’ Health Study has done for nutrition.

The 10-year study, launched in 2013, aims to explore more than just head injuries. It includes a variety of medical conditions that affect football players’ quality of life and length of life. The study is funded by the National Football League Players Association. It has begun by recruiting former NFL players. Let’s hope that this study and other research on sport-related head injury and later brain damage can provide the guidance that players and parents need.

About the Author

photo of Patrick J. Skerrett

Patrick J. Skerrett, Former Executive Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Pat Skerrett is the editor of STAT's First Opinion and host of the First Opinion podcast. He is the former editor of the Harvard Health Blog and former Executive Editor of Harvard Health Publishing. Before that, he was editor of … See Full Bio
View all posts by Patrick J. Skerrett
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Harvard Health Letter

Want to reduce pain in your knees and be more active? Eat smarter and reduce your risk for a heart attack? Improve your flexibility and balance so you don’t fall? Sleep the entire night so you have more energy during the day? Take control of your health right now! In Harvard Health Letter, you’ll find easy remedies and solutions to these common challenges and more.

Read More

Related Content

Is chronic fatigue syndrome all in your brain? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Is chronic fatigue syndrome all in your brain?
Does drinking water before meals really help you lose weight? featured image

Staying Healthy

Does drinking water before meals really help you lose weight?
Motorcycle rallies and organ donation: A curious connection featured image

Staying Healthy

Motorcycle rallies and organ donation: A curious connection
Medical Research Memory Mental Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.