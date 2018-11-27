Harvard Health Blog

Can a low-carbohydrate diet help keep weight off?

iStock-637229780
By , Contributor

For your entire life you have been bombarded with information about which diet is the best to help you lose weight. Like many other people, you might have tried one or even a dozen diets, but it took a bit of trial and error for you to find which diet worked for you. Now, you are on to the hard part. You have finally lost the weight, but how do you keep it off? That is the million dollar question, right?

In a new study in The BMJ, researchers sought to determine if a low-carbohydrate diet might help mitigate the dreaded weight regain that occurs when a person loses weight. We know that when a person loses weight their energy expenditure, or metabolism, decreases. Until now, we have not known whether a certain diet composition would affect this metabolic adaptation that inevitably occurs.

The BMJ study researchers studied 164 adults with overweight or obesity — classified as a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or greater — between August 2014 and May 2017. Individuals in the study were assigned to one of three test diets:

  • high carbohydrate content (60% carbohydrate diet)
  • medium carbohydrate content (40% carbohydrate diet)
  • low carbohydrate content (20% carbohydrate diet)

The investigators then measured several factors during the participants’ weight loss maintenance phase. The results were very interesting. Here is what they discovered:

  • The total energy expenditure (TEE) of persons on a low-carbohydrate diet was much higher than persons in the medium or high carbohydrate groups.
  • Ghrelin, a hormone that causes one to feel hunger and takes one longer to feel full, was lower in the low-carbohydrate group.
  • Leptin, a hormone that causes one to feel full quickly, was lowest in the low-carbohydrate group.

Overall, the study demonstrates that, in the short term, a low-carbohydrate diet might make it easier for persons who have lost weight to keep it off, compared to moderate- and high-carbohydrate diets.

So, you’ve lost weight. Should you switch to a low-carbohydrate diet? The jury is still out. While the results clearly demonstrate that a low-carbohydrate diet fared best with regard to weight maintenance, the study was only performed over the course of 20 weeks. What would happen if the study was lengthened to a year, or two years? Would we still see such a clear difference in TEE after a much longer period of time? I think we must wait to see those results.

In the meantime, it might be a good idea to evaluate the carbohydrate content of your diet if you are struggling to maintain weight loss. If your carbohydrate content is moderate or high, you might consider decreasing your carbohydrate intake. However, remember that there is not a “one size fits all.” Just because one person responds to a low-carbohydrate diet, it does not mean that you will too. Listen to your body cues. You and your body cues are the most important part of the equation.

If you continue to struggle, seek out care with an obesity medicine physician who can help tailor your plan to fit you. You can search for a board-certified obesity medicine physician in your area on the American Board of Obesity Medicine website.

Follow me on Twitter @fstanfordmd

About the Author

photo of Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, FAAP, FACP, FTOS

Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, FAAP, FACP, FTOS, Contributor

Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, MBA, FAAP, FACP, FAHA, FAMWA, FTOS is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and an obesity medicine physician scientist at the Massachusetts General Hospital. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, FAAP, FACP, FTOS
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart featured image

Heart Health

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart
Can berberine help me lose weight? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can berberine help me lose weight?
Taming high triglycerides featured image

Heart Health

Taming high triglycerides
Diet & Weight Loss

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.