Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, FAAP, FACP, FTOS
Contributor
Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, MBA, FAAP, FACP, FAHA, FAMWA, FTOS is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and an obesity medicine physician scientist at the Massachusetts General Hospital. She is the Director Equity for the MGH Endocrine Division and Director of Diversity for the Nutrition Obesity Research Center at Harvard (NORCH). She is one of the most sought after international experts in the fields of obesity and health disparities.
Posts by Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, FAAP, FACP, FTOS
Staying Healthy
Surprising findings about metabolism and age
Exercise & Fitness
Exercise matters to health and well-being, regardless of your size
Nutrition
Food insecurity, COVID-19, and eating disorders
Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, FAAP, FACP, FTOS
Addressing weight bias in medicine
Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, FAAP, FACP, FTOS
Can a low-carbohydrate diet help keep weight off?
