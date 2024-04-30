Contributor

Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, MBA, FAAP, FACP, FAHA, FAMWA, FTOS is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and an obesity medicine physician scientist at the Massachusetts General Hospital. She is the Director Equity for the MGH Endocrine Division and Director of Diversity for the Nutrition Obesity Research Center at Harvard (NORCH). She is one of the most sought after international experts in the fields of obesity and health disparities.