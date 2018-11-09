Child & Teen Health

AFM: A scary polio-like illness

By , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

An uncommon, serious condition in children causes muscle weakness.

photo of a physical therapist working with a boy who is lying down, with the boy's legs positioned on a balance ball

It is a scary illness, not just for parents but for doctors, too: acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) causes sudden weakness and loss of muscle tone in the arms and legs, and can go on to cause even more serious problems.

It's not just the symptoms that are scary. It's also scary because we don't fully know what causes it. Although the symptoms are similar to polio, patients with AFM have tested negative for polio. One culprit may be an enterovirus known as EV-D68. Usually this causes mild symptoms such as fever, runny nose, cough, and body aches, but in a small number of children it may lead to AFM. Other viruses such as West Nile virus, or a combination of factors, also may trigger AFM.

What we do (and don't) know about AFM

We know that AFM is more common in children, and we know that cases spike in summer and fall. We know that the symptoms are like those caused by viruses such as enterovirus, adenovirus, or West Nile virus, but after that there's not much we know. Because we have been following this illness only since 2014, we don't know the long-term effects of it either. Some patients recover quickly and completely, but for others the weakness doesn't go away.

AFM symptoms

The symptoms of AFM include:

  • weakness in the arms or legs, or both
  • loss of muscle tone in the arms or legs, or both. This means that not only are the arms or legs weak, they seem looser or floppier than usual.
  • Loss of reflexes
  • In some cases, symptoms can also include
    • weakness of the muscles of the face, which may cause the face to droop
    • trouble moving the eyes
    • weakness of the eyelids, so that they droop
    • pain in arms, legs, neck, or back
    • trouble talking
    • trouble swallowing
    • trouble breathing.

If your child shows any of these symptoms, call your doctor right away.

Treating AFM

Because we don't know exactly what is causing AFM, we don't have a definitive treatment. We support patients when they are sick, giving medicines to help their symptoms, and physical therapy and other such treatments that may help with weakness, but there is no medicine we can give to cure or even treat the illness itself.

AFM and public health

Since 2014, there have been about 700 confirmed cases. Getting exact numbers on this illness is hard because there is no clear test for it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is concerned that cases will rise this fall, given relaxed guidelines on masks and distancing. The CDC relies on clinical symptoms, lab tests, and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) of the brain to decide whether someone has AFM. Because not all patients get this testing, and because not all patients get reported to the CDC, it's likely that the numbers are higher.

What parents need to know

Since we don't know exactly what causes AFM, it's hard to tell people how to prevent it. You can prevent polio by being vaccinated, and everyone should be vaccinated. West Nile virus can cause similar symptoms, and avoiding mosquito bites is the best way to prevent that. The best advice we can give now to prevent the viruses that might cause AFM is the simplest: wash your hands, well and often.

Despite all this scary stuff, it's important to remember that overall this is a rare disease — less than one in a million people get it.

Follow me on Twitter @drClaire

About the Author

photo of Claire McCarthy, MD

Claire McCarthy, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Claire McCarthy, MD, is a primary care pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital, and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. In addition to being a senior faculty editor for Harvard Health Publishing, Dr. McCarthy … See Full Bio
View all posts by Claire McCarthy, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease featured image

Staying Healthy

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What you need to know about aphasia featured image

Mind & Mood

What you need to know about aphasia
Struggling with migraine hangovers? Read this featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Struggling with migraine hangovers? Read this
Neurological Conditions

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.