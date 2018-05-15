Harvard Health Blog

4 things to know about ticks and Lyme

iStock-844136310
By , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

As the weather gets better and school vacations begin, along with sunburns and water safety there is something else parents need to think about: ticks and Lyme disease.

Lyme disease is spread by the bite of the blacklegged tick. While there are cases in various parts of the country, it's most common in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states, as well as around the Great Lakes. The early symptoms of Lyme include fever, body aches, and a bull's-eye rash. It's very treatable with antibiotics, but if not caught and left untreated, it can lead to serious health problems.

Here is information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on four things that everyone should know and do:

1.  Prevention is key

As is true with all health problems, preventing them in the first place is always best. Be mindful of where your children play, as brush and tall grasses are where the ticks hang out. As much as possible, try to keep to the center of paths. Use a repellent with DEET (at least 20%), picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin (the Environmental Protection Agency has a great online tool that can help you choose the best insect repellent), and spray clothing (including socks and shoes) and gear like backpacks with permethrin.

2. Do tick checks at the end of every day

Even if your kids were just playing outside in the yard, get in the habit of looking them over. Ticks like warm, moist areas like the armpits, groin, and scalp, so you should particularly check there. Be sure to look carefully, because the blacklegged tick often transmits when it's in the nymph stage, and nymphs are really tiny.

If you find an attached tick, grab it at the base with a tweezer and pull it upward with steady pressure. You can get rid of a live tick by wrapping it tightly in something or flushing it down the toilet.

Along with checking your human family members, be sure to check pets that have been outside, as they can carry ticks inside with them. You should also check clothing. Anything that isn't going into the wash can be thrown into the dryer for 10 minutes or so (when washing clothes, be aware that if they aren't washed in hot water, they may need extra time in the dryer to kill any ticks on them).

3. Be on the lookout for symptoms

If you do tick checks at the end of every day you should be fine, because it takes at least 24 hours — more often 36 to 48 hours — for an infected tick to transmit Lyme. This is a really important point that many people don't know.

The classic rash of Lyme is an expanding bull's-eye rash at the site of the bite. The rash is present in 70% to 80% of cases. Of course, that means it isn't present in 20% to 30% of cases, so if someone in your family had a tick on them for more than 24 hours, or if you live in an area where there are many cases of Lyme and there may have been a tick bite, you should call your doctor if the person has a fever, chills, aches and pains for no clear reason, along with swollen lymph nodes or swelling of one or more joints. While having these symptoms doesn't mean for sure that a person has Lyme, it's worth getting checked out, as early treatment generally leads to a complete cure.

4. Be a cautious consumer of information when it comes to testing and treatment of Lyme

As with many conditions, there is a lot of misinformation out there about Lyme testing and treatment. It's important to use laboratories that use evidence-based norms and processes. There are many advertised tests for Lyme disease, but some of them are simply not reliable — and it's really important to have reliable information when making a diagnosis. It's also not recommended to do testing for Lyme in someone who does not have clear symptoms of Lyme disease.

Most people recover completely after treatment of Lyme, but there are some people who have chronic symptoms such as fatigue, pain, or joint swelling after Lyme disease. This is called post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome or post-Lyme disease syndrome. The cause of these syndromes is unknown. Prolonged use of antibiotics is not recommended. Studies have shown that it doesn't help, and there can be serious health problems when antibiotics are taken for prolonged periods of time.

To learn more about Lyme and its treatment and prevention, visit the Lyme disease page on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Follow me on Twitter @drClaire

About the Author

photo of Claire McCarthy, MD

Claire McCarthy, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Claire McCarthy, MD, is a primary care pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital, and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. In addition to being a senior faculty editor for Harvard Health Publishing, Dr. McCarthy … See Full Bio
View all posts by Claire McCarthy, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

How to stay healthy during a drought featured image

Staying Healthy

How to stay healthy during a drought
What is sepsis? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

What is sepsis?
Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years featured image

Staying Healthy

Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years
Infectious diseases

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.