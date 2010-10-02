Harvard Health Blog

1 in 10 Americans Depressed

By , Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

In time for National Depression Screening Day (October 7, 2010) and Mental Illness Awareness Week (October 3-9, 2010), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published survey data on depressed mood in the United States.

The report summarizes responses to a standardized questionnaire administered in 2006 and 2008. The researchers asked 235,067 adults about symptoms during the 2 weeks prior to receiving the call.

On average, 9% percent of respondents met the criteria for some type of depression. About one-third of those with depression had Major Depression, a relatively severe form. Regional variations were broad — the rate of depression in Mississippi was almost 15%, while the rate in North Dakota came in under 5%. The authors suggested that these differences might be explained by socioeconomic factors or variations in access to mental health care.

Broad population surveys are interesting and useful — the CDC report reflects an enormous amount of work. Still, the results are inevitably difficult to interpret. It’s worth following the link to read the details. Be sure to scroll down to the editorial note, where the authors describe some limitations of the survey. For example, telephone surveys don’t necessarily reach people who use mobile phones rather than landlines. And the survey also doesn’t capture people who are either homeless or living in institutions.

The survey, which appears online on the CDC website, is available to the public. You won’t need a degree in statistics to follow it, but it will give you a taste for the complexity of depression research.

About the Author

photo of Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Michael Craig Miller, M.D., Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Michael Craig Miller was Editor in Chief of the Harvard Mental Health Letter from August 2000 to March 2012. Published monthly, the Harvard Mental Health Letter was read widely by professionals and nonprofessionals alike. Dr. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Certain exercises may offer effective treatment for depression featured image

Mind & Mood

Certain exercises may offer effective treatment for depression
Caregiving crisis featured image

Staying Healthy

Caregiving crisis
Co-regulation: Helping children and teens navigate big emotions featured image

Child & Teen Health

Co-regulation: Helping children and teens navigate big emotions
Depression Mental Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.