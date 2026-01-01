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Walter C. Willett, MD, DrPH

Contributor

Dr. Walter C. Willett is professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Willett studied food science at Michigan State University, and graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School before obtaining a masters and doctorate in public health from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Willett has focused much of his work over the last 40 years on the development and evaluation of methods, using both questionnaire and biochemical approaches, to study the effects of diet on the occurrence of major diseases.

Dr. Willett has published over 2,000 original research papers and reviews, primarily on lifestyle risk factors for heart disease, cancer, and other conditions, and has written the textbook Nutritional Epidemiology (published by Oxford University Press, now in its third edition). He also has written four books for the general public. Dr. Willett is the most cited nutritionist internationally. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences, and is the recipient of many national and international awards for his research.

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