Skip to main content
photo of Shaan S. Khurshid, MD, MPH

Shaan S. Khurshid, MD, MPH

Contributor

Dr. Shaan S. Khurshid is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an assistant in medicine in the Telemachus and Irene Demoulas Family Foundation Center for Cardiac Arrhythmias at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). His research focuses on novel methods to estimate risk and improve outcomes in cardiac rhythm disorders. His clinical interests include therapies for atrial fibrillation and other arrythmias, as well as device-based therapies for pacing and defibrillation.

Dr. Khurshid earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania and obtained a master of public health from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He completed an internal medicine residency, cardiology fellowship, and clinical electrophysiology fellowship at MGH.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
blog image 1

Healthy breakfast ideas to support energy and metabolism
blog image 1

Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
blog image 1

Harvard study: Early sweet-drink habits tied to high blood pressure later in life
blog image 1

How to save money on medication
blog image 1

The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
blog image 1

Newly approved pill cuts LDL cholesterol levels by more than half
blog image 1

C-reactive protein: Should healthy people be tested for it?
blog image 1

PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
blog image 1

Strength training over decades linked to longer life
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE 32-page gift worth $29.95.

PLUS, don’t miss out on your 25% off promo code.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle—You’ll discover powerful, research- backed strategies for health longevity drawn from Harvard Medical School experts—ways to eat for a longer life, build strength and flexibility to stay independent, protect your bones, heart, and brain as you age, and even cultivate the habits linked with “super-agers” who stay sharp and active well into their 80s and 90s—all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of Living Longer, Living Well!.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of Living Longer, Living Well.