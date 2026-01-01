Contributor

Dr. Shaan S. Khurshid is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an assistant in medicine in the Telemachus and Irene Demoulas Family Foundation Center for Cardiac Arrhythmias at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). His research focuses on novel methods to estimate risk and improve outcomes in cardiac rhythm disorders. His clinical interests include therapies for atrial fibrillation and other arrythmias, as well as device-based therapies for pacing and defibrillation.

Dr. Khurshid earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania and obtained a master of public health from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He completed an internal medicine residency, cardiology fellowship, and clinical electrophysiology fellowship at MGH.