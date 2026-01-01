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Shaan S. Khurshid, MD, MPH
Contributor
Dr. Shaan S. Khurshid is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an assistant in medicine in the Telemachus and Irene Demoulas Family Foundation Center for Cardiac Arrhythmias at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). His research focuses on novel methods to estimate risk and improve outcomes in cardiac rhythm disorders. His clinical interests include therapies for atrial fibrillation and other arrythmias, as well as device-based therapies for pacing and defibrillation.
Dr. Khurshid earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania and obtained a master of public health from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He completed an internal medicine residency, cardiology fellowship, and clinical electrophysiology fellowship at MGH.
Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
Healthy breakfast ideas to support energy and metabolism
Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
Harvard study: Early sweet-drink habits tied to high blood pressure later in life
How to save money on medication
The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
Newly approved pill cuts LDL cholesterol levels by more than half
C-reactive protein: Should healthy people be tested for it?
PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
Strength training over decades linked to longer life