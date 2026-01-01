Contributor

Dr. Sarah Eby is an assistant professor in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School and a physician-scientist with Mass General Brigham and the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network. Dr. Eby earned her MD from Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and her PhD in biomedical engineering and physiology from Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. She completed a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at the University of Utah, as well as a multidisciplinary primary care sports medicine fellowship at the University of Utah Orthopaedic Center.

Dr. Eby has experience caring for athletes in a variety of sports, skill levels, and abilities, including University of Utah Athletics, Snowbird Ski Clinic, Boston Renegades, USA Para Climbing, and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. She is currently the team physician for the United States Para Alpine Ski Team. Her research interests include predicting and preventing tendon injury.