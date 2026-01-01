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Sarah Eby, MD, PhD
Contributor
Dr. Sarah Eby is an assistant professor in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School and a physician-scientist with Mass General Brigham and the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network. Dr. Eby earned her MD from Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and her PhD in biomedical engineering and physiology from Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. She completed a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at the University of Utah, as well as a multidisciplinary primary care sports medicine fellowship at the University of Utah Orthopaedic Center.
Dr. Eby has experience caring for athletes in a variety of sports, skill levels, and abilities, including University of Utah Athletics, Snowbird Ski Clinic, Boston Renegades, USA Para Climbing, and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. She is currently the team physician for the United States Para Alpine Ski Team. Her research interests include predicting and preventing tendon injury.
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
The most effective types of exercise to lower blood pressure
Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
The best foods high in potassium — and why you need them
How to protect your health in a power outage
Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain