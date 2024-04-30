Contributor

Dr. Sara Neill is a physician-researcher in the department of obstetrics & gynecology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School. She completed a fellowship in complex family planning at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and received her master of public health degree from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She specializes in care for patients with miscarriage, and patients with complex medical conditions that may complicate their use of birth control.