Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Robert Goldstein, MD, PhD
Contributor
Dr. Robert Goldstein (he/him/his) is an instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School and serves as the medical director of the Transgender Health Program at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Goldstein received his undergraduate degree, MD, and PhD at Tufts University before coming to MGH for internship, residency, and chief residency. He completed the combined MGH/BWH infectious disease fellowship in the HIV clinician educator track, and joined the faculty in 2018 as an infectious disease physician and primary care provider in the Transgender Health Program. His clinical practice is focused on caring for the LGBTQ community, those living with HIV, and those at risk for HIV.
Posts by Robert Goldstein, MD, PhD
Staying Healthy
HIV rates rising: Could new forms of PrEP help?
Men's Health
U=U: Ending stigma and empowering people living with HIV
Staying Healthy
PrEP prevents HIV — so why aren’t more people taking it?
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?