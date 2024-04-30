Contributor

Dr. Robert Goldstein (he/him/his) is an instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School and serves as the medical director of the Transgender Health Program at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Goldstein received his undergraduate degree, MD, and PhD at Tufts University before coming to MGH for internship, residency, and chief residency. He completed the combined MGH/BWH infectious disease fellowship in the HIV clinician educator track, and joined the faculty in 2018 as an infectious disease physician and primary care provider in the Transgender Health Program. His clinical practice is focused on caring for the LGBTQ community, those living with HIV, and those at risk for HIV.