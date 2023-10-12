Recent Blog Articles
Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
Boosting your child's immune system
Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
Helping children make friends: What parents can do
Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
Mpox is back: What to know and do
How well do you score on brain health?
Reena L. Pande, MD
Instructor in Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Dr. Reena Pande is a cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. Her research focuses on the mechanisms by which exercise benefits people with cardiovascular disease.
Posts by Reena L. Pande, MD
Heart Health
Cholesterol and statins: it’s no longer just about the numbers
Heart Health
Getting more potassium and less salt may cut heart attack, stroke risk
Reena L. Pande, MD
New ads offer help, resources for caregivers
Exercise & Fitness
Yoga may aid stroke recovery
Recent Blog Articles
Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
Boosting your child's immune system
Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
Helping children make friends: What parents can do
Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
Mpox is back: What to know and do
How well do you score on brain health?