Nicole Baumer, MD, MEd
Contributor
Nicole Baumer, MD, MEd is a child neurologist/neurodevelopmental disabilities specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, and an instructor in neurology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Baumer is director of the Boston Children's Hospital Down Syndrome Program. She specializes in treatment of individuals with Down syndrome, autism, ADHD, and other neurobehavioral disorders. Dr. Baumer's research involves characterization and diagnosis of neurodevelopmental profiles in Down syndrome, and investigation of educational, behavioral, and medical interventions in neurodevelopmental disorders. Dr. Baumer has an older sister with Down syndrome and has lifelong experience with individuals with disabilities.
Dr. Baumer received her medical degree from Harvard Medical School. She trained in pediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital, and in neurodevelopmental disabilities at Boston Children's Hospital. Dr. Baumer has a master’s degree in education from Harvard Graduate School of Education. Dr. Baumer was a fellow in the Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and Related Disorders (LEND) program at Boston Children's Hospital.
Posts by Nicole Baumer, MD, MEd
Child & Teen Health
Creating communities that help support neurodiverse children
Child & Teen Health
Helping children who are neurodiverse build friendships
Mind & Mood
What is neurodiversity?
Mind & Mood
FDA approves new autism diagnostic aid
Child & Teen Health
Making visits to the dentist easier for people with autism spectrum disorder
Diseases & Conditions
The pandemic isn't over — particularly for people with disabilities
