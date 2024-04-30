photo of Molly Wanner, MD

Molly Wanner, MD

Molly A. Wanner, M.D. is a board-certified dermatologist and an Instructor in Dermatology at Harvard Medical School. She practices at MGH’s Dermatology Laser and Cosmetic Center, one of the leading laser and cosmetic centers in the world. 

Dr. Wanner received her medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, where she was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. She completed her dermatology residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital where she served as Chief Resident in her last year. Afterwards, she completed a clinical and research fellowship at the Wellman Center of Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital. 

Professionally, she is a member of several associations including the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, Women’s Dermatologic Society, and American Society of Laser Surgery and Medicine. She has co-authored several medical publications; is an invited guest speaker, and is frequently used a clinical expert source for news articles on lasers and light therapy such as cellulite and removal. Her expertise includes acne treatments, general dermatology, chemical peels. dermatologic surgery, cosmetic dermatology, fillers, facial rejuvenation, laser hair removal, laser of brown spots, blood vessels (red spots), and removal of spider veins.

