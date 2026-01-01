Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
Healthy breakfast ideas to support energy and metabolism
Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
Harvard study: Early sweet-drink habits tied to high blood pressure later in life
How to save money on medication
The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
Newly approved pill cuts LDL cholesterol levels by more than half
C-reactive protein: Should healthy people be tested for it?
PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
Strength training over decades linked to longer life
Michelle Cormier, OTR, CHT
Contributor
Michelle Cormier is an occupational therapist and certified hand therapist at Spaulding Outpatient Center in Framingham, MA, with over 25 years of experience. Michelle graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1988 with a BS in occupational therapy and passed the Hand Therapy Certification Commission Examination in 2013.
Michelle is involved in educating clinicians on topics related to hand injuries, mentoring students and clinicians, presenting in-services, publishing articles for the local newspaper, and serving as a term lecturer at the MGH Institute of Health Professions Physical Therapy Orthopedic Residency Program.
Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
Healthy breakfast ideas to support energy and metabolism
Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
Harvard study: Early sweet-drink habits tied to high blood pressure later in life
How to save money on medication
The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
Newly approved pill cuts LDL cholesterol levels by more than half
C-reactive protein: Should healthy people be tested for it?
PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
Strength training over decades linked to longer life