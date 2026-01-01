Contributor

Michelle Cormier is an occupational therapist and certified hand therapist at Spaulding Outpatient Center in Framingham, MA, with over 25 years of experience. Michelle graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1988 with a BS in occupational therapy and passed the Hand Therapy Certification Commission Examination in 2013.

Michelle is involved in educating clinicians on topics related to hand injuries, mentoring students and clinicians, presenting in-services, publishing articles for the local newspaper, and serving as a term lecturer at the MGH Institute of Health Professions Physical Therapy Orthopedic Residency Program.