Contributor

May Wakamatsu, MD, joined Mass General Hospital in 1990. She trained in Urogynecology (now called Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery) under the guidance of the late David Nichols, MD. She is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery.

Dr. Wakamatsu evaluates and treat patients with complex pelvic floor disorders including urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, which can include uterine prolapse, vaginal vault prolapse, anterior vaginal wall prolapse (cystocele) and posterior vaginal wall prolapse (rectocele). She also sees patients with mesh-related complications (mesh erosion, mesh exposure), urogenital fistula and other pelvic floor issues.

Dr. Wakamatsu is a member of the Mass General Pelvic Floor Disorders Service, a multidisciplinary group comprised of pelvic reconstructive surgeons, colorectal surgeons, urologists, gastroenterologists and physical therapists. The service provides surgical and nonsurgical treatment options, including minimally-invasive surgeries such as vaginal, laparoscopic and/or robotic assisted surgeries. She holds regular conferences to discuss patients with complex and combined pelvic floor disorders.