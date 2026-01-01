Contributor

Matthew Murray is a physical therapist at Spaulding Rehabilitation Network. He has a passion for helping people move better, recover fully, and build long-term health through an evidence-based, individualized approach. As an orthopedic clinical specialist, he focuses on orthopedic and sports rehabilitation while integrating strength training, movement analysis, and lifestyle factors like sleep, stress management, and recovery into patient care. His goal is to help patients not only recover from injury, but return stronger, more confident, and better prepared for long-term health and performance.