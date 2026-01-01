Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
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Matthew Murray, PT
Contributor
Matthew Murray is a physical therapist at Spaulding Rehabilitation Network. He has a passion for helping people move better, recover fully, and build long-term health through an evidence-based, individualized approach. As an orthopedic clinical specialist, he focuses on orthopedic and sports rehabilitation while integrating strength training, movement analysis, and lifestyle factors like sleep, stress management, and recovery into patient care. His goal is to help patients not only recover from injury, but return stronger, more confident, and better prepared for long-term health and performance.
Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
Surgery for a torn meniscus appears to offer no benefit
AI in healthcare: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet