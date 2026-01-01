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Marygrace Taylor

Health Writer

Marygrace Taylor is an award-winning health and wellness writer with more than 15 years of experience creating print and digital content for major national publications. She's based in Philadelphia, PA.

Posts by Marygrace Taylor

Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes featured image

Diet and nutrition

Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes
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Recent Articles
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Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes
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COPD symptoms: How to spot them early
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Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
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Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
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How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
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Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
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Surgery for a torn meniscus appears to offer no benefit
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AI in healthcare: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
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Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
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Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
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