Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes
COPD symptoms: How to spot them early
Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
Surgery for a torn meniscus appears to offer no benefit
AI in healthcare: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Marygrace Taylor
Health Writer
Marygrace Taylor is an award-winning health and wellness writer with more than 15 years of experience creating print and digital content for major national publications. She's based in Philadelphia, PA.
Posts by Marygrace Taylor
Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes
COPD symptoms: How to spot them early
Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
Surgery for a torn meniscus appears to offer no benefit
AI in healthcare: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention