Lynne Christensen is a staff writer for Harvard Health Publishing, contributing to Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, Harvard Women’s Health Watch, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch. She has also authored Harvard Health Publishing special reports on a variety of health topics. Previously, she served as executive editor of the Cleveland Clinic Arthritis Advisor newsletter and executive editor of Focus on Healthy Aging, a newsletter of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Family Practice News, Genetic Engineering News, and publications of Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center. She developed patient education materials for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America, and created award-winning reports on improving care for older adults. She earned a master’s degree at New York University.