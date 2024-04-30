Contributor

Dr. Loren Rabinowitz is an instructor in medicine Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, and an attending physician in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at BIDMC. Her clinical research is focused on the intersection of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and women’s health. She is passionate about achieving gender equity in medicine and gastroenterology, and has led multicenter national studies on gender dynamics in medical education, mentorship, and parental leave policies. Her work has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet GI & Hepatology, Academic Medicine, American Journal of Gastroenterology, Gastroenterology, and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, among others.