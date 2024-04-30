Recent Blog Articles
Loren Rabinowitz, MD
Contributor
Dr. Loren Rabinowitz is an instructor in medicine Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, and an attending physician in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at BIDMC. Her clinical research is focused on the intersection of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and women’s health. She is passionate about achieving gender equity in medicine and gastroenterology, and has led multicenter national studies on gender dynamics in medical education, mentorship, and parental leave policies. Her work has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet GI & Hepatology, Academic Medicine, American Journal of Gastroenterology, Gastroenterology, and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, among others.
Posts by Loren Rabinowitz, MD
Diseases & Conditions
IBD and LGBTQ+: How it can affect sexual health
Diseases & Conditions
Weighing the new approaches to treating Crohn's and ulcerative colitis
Diseases & Conditions
Inflammatory bowel disease: Issues outside the gut
Diseases & Conditions
Proton-pump inhibitors: Should I still be taking this medication?
Diseases & Conditions
Inflammatory bowel disease and family planning: What you need to know
Staying Healthy
Colon cancer screening decisions: What's the best option and when?
