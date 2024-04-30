Recent Blog Articles
Lisa I. Iezzoni, MD, MSc
Contributor
Lisa I. Iezzoni, MD, MSc, is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and is based at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Dr. Iezzoni studies health care experiences of persons with disability. She is a member of the National Academy of Medicine in the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and the author of Making Their Days Happen: Paid Personal Assistance Supporting People with Disabilities Living in Their Homes and Communities.
Posts by Lisa I. Iezzoni, MD, MSc
Healthcare Disparities
Millions rely on wheelchairs for mobility, but repair delays are hurting users
Healthcare Disparities
Poor housing harms health in American Indian and Alaska Native communities
