Contributor

Lisa I. Iezzoni, MD, MSc, is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and is based at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Dr. Iezzoni studies health care experiences of persons with disability. She is a member of the National Academy of Medicine in the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and the author of Making Their Days Happen: Paid Personal Assistance Supporting People with Disabilities Living in Their Homes and Communities.