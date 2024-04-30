Contributor

Lawrence Epstein, MD is an Assistant Professor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School, the Assistant Medical Director of the Sleep Disorders Service and Program Director for the sleep medicine fellowship program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine. He is a Past President of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Medical Editor of the Harvard Medical School Special Health Report: Improving Sleep.