Lawrence Epstein, MD
Contributor
Lawrence Epstein, MD is an Assistant Professor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School, the Assistant Medical Director of the Sleep Disorders Service and Program Director for the sleep medicine fellowship program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine. He is a Past President of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Medical Editor of the Harvard Medical School Special Health Report: Improving Sleep.
Posts by Lawrence Epstein, MD
Lawrence Epstein, MD
Shorter dream-stage sleep may be related to earlier death
Lawrence Epstein, MD
Why your sleep and wake cycles affect your mood
