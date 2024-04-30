Recent Blog Articles
Kathleen Haley, MD
Contributor
Kathleen J. Haley, MD, is a physician in the Pulmonary and Critical Care Division at the Brigham and Women's Hospital. She graduated from the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine and then completed an Internal Medicine Residency at the New England Deaconess Hospital followed by fellowships in Pulmonary Medicine at the New England Deaconess Hospital and Critical Care Medicine at the Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dr. Haley is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and an Associate Physician at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, where she attends in the Medical and Thoracic Intensive Care Units. Additionally, she serves as the Medical Director for the BWH Ventilator Service at Spaulding Hospital Cambridge. She is active in clinical research, where her interests include asthma and chronic critical illness.
Posts by Kathleen Haley, MD
Kathleen Haley, MD
Do thunderstorms worsen asthma and COPD symptoms?
Kathleen Haley, MD
Triple therapy helps control severe asthma
