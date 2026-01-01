Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
The most effective types of exercise to lower blood pressure
Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
The best foods high in potassium — and why you need them
How to protect your health in a power outage
Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
Katherine Sakmar, MD
Contributor
Dr. Katherine Sakmar is a physician in the department of internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Her interests include hypertension and medical education. She treats outpatients at the MGH Comprehensive Hypertension Center and the inpatient medicine service at MGH. Dr. Sakmar earned her medical degree with honors at the University of Chicago, followed by a residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
The most effective types of exercise to lower blood pressure
Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
The best foods high in potassium — and why you need them
How to protect your health in a power outage
Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain