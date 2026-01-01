Contributor

Dr. Katherine Sakmar is a physician in the department of internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Her interests include hypertension and medical education. She treats outpatients at the MGH Comprehensive Hypertension Center and the inpatient medicine service at MGH. Dr. Sakmar earned her medical degree with honors at the University of Chicago, followed by a residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.