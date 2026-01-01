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Katherine Sakmar, MD

Contributor

Dr. Katherine Sakmar is a physician in the department of internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Her interests include hypertension and medical education. She treats outpatients at the MGH Comprehensive Hypertension Center and the inpatient medicine service at MGH. Dr. Sakmar earned her medical degree with honors at the University of Chicago, followed by a residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Recent Articles
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Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
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Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
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Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
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Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
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The most effective types of exercise to lower blood pressure
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Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
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The best foods high in potassium — and why you need them
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How to protect your health in a power outage
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Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
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Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
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