Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Katharine Esselen, MD
Contributor
Dr. Kate Esselen is a gynecologic oncologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School. She earned a biology degree with honors from Brown University, then a combined M.D. and M.B.A. from Tufts University School of Medicine. She completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at Brigham and Women’s and Massachusetts General Hospitals, and a gynecologic oncology fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet