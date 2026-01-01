Contributor

Dr. Kate Esselen is a gynecologic oncologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School. She earned a biology degree with honors from Brown University, then a combined M.D. and M.B.A. from Tufts University School of Medicine. She completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at Brigham and Women’s and Massachusetts General Hospitals, and a gynecologic oncology fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.