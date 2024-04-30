Recent Blog Articles
Joseph Nowinski, PhD
Contributor
Joseph Nowinski, PhD, is a nationally known clinical psychologist with more than 30 years of experience working with individuals and families. With psychologist Barbara Okun, he wrote Saying Goodbye: How Families Can Find Renewal Through Loss; and Almost Alcoholic, written with Robert Doyle, MD.
Mind & Mood
Can grief morph into depression?
Joseph Nowinski, PhD
Drinking at work: not a healthy trend
Mind & Mood
End-of-life planning makes it easier to say goodbye
