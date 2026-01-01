Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
Surgery for a torn meniscus appears to offer no benefit
AI in healthcare: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
Jessica McCannon, MD
Contributor
Dr. Jessica McCannon is a member of the Mass General Brigham division of pulmonary and critical care medicine, and is the director for faculty advancement in the division. She practices pulmonary medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and at the MGH Chelsea Community Health Center, and cares for patients in a variety of inpatient settings at MGH as well. She is a passionate advocate for her patients and the faculty members she supports.
Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
Surgery for a torn meniscus appears to offer no benefit
AI in healthcare: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet