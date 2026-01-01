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Jessica McCannon, MD

Contributor

Dr. Jessica McCannon is a member of the Mass General Brigham division of pulmonary and critical care medicine, and is the director for faculty advancement in the division. She practices pulmonary medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and at the MGH Chelsea Community Health Center, and cares for patients in a variety of inpatient settings at MGH as well. She is a passionate advocate for her patients and the faculty members she supports.

Recent Articles
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Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
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Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
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How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
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Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
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Surgery for a torn meniscus appears to offer no benefit
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AI in healthcare: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
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Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
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Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
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Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
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Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
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