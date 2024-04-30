Recent Blog Articles
Janelle Nassim, MD
Contributor
Janelle Nassim, MD, is a dermatology resident in the Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Training Program. Her clinical interests are acne, laser and cosmetic dermatology, diet and dermatology, and accessibility and inclusion for patients with disabilities.
Posts by Janelle Nassim, MD
Women's Health
Polycystic ovarian syndrome and the skin
Janelle Nassim, MD
Scrubbing your hands dry? Soaps, moisturizers, and tips to help keep skin healthy
Kristina Liu, MD, MHS
The hype on hyaluronic acid
Janelle Nassim, MD
A look at the effects of nail polish on nail health and safety
Skin and Hair
Adult acne: Understanding underlying causes and banishing breakouts
