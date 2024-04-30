photo of James Yeh, MD, MPH

James Yeh, MD, MPH

Contributor

James Song-Jeng Yeh, MD, MPH, practices internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and is an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, where he actively teaches medical students and residents.

His clinical interests and expertise are evidence-based medicine, cardiopulmonary diseases, cardiovascular risk reduction, critical illness, care transition, medication adherence, polypharmacy, health communication, and medical education.

Dr. Yeh completed his medical training at Harvard Medical School teaching hospitals with internal medicine residency and fellowship at Cambridge Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. During fellowship, he conducted research in the field of pharmacoepidemiology with focus on evidence-based medicine, conflict of interest, academic detailing/educational outreach, and medication safety/boxed warning. Dr. Yeh also completed an editorial fellowship at the New England Journal of Medicine. He has published in various academic journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA Internal Medicine, and the Journal of Graduate Medical Education.

Dr. Yeh’s clinical work involves both ambulatory and in-patient medicine with focuses on providing care to patients with general primary care issues to those with complex medical illness including chronic critically ill patients on chronic ventilation, ventricular assist devices, recent lung, liver, and heart transplant patients, oncology and bone marrow transplant patients, and patients with disorder of consciousness/stroke patients. He is also a team physician for the New England Revolution.

Posts by James Yeh, MD, MPH

Lifestyle changes to lower heart disease risk featured image

James Yeh, MD, MPH

Lifestyle changes to lower heart disease risk
What should you do if your blood pressure medication has been recalled? featured image

James Yeh, MD, MPH

What should you do if your blood pressure medication has been recalled?
