photo of Hyun-Sik Yang, MD

Hyun-Sik Yang, MD

Contributor

Dr. Hyun-Sik Yang is an assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and a board-certified neurologist at Mass General Brigham (MGB). Dr. Yang graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine (South Korea) and finished his residency at MGB, followed by a behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He sees patients with cognitive/memory problems, and also leads a research laboratory focusing on genetics and blood diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and related diseases, including LATE dementia. He has led or participated in multiple studies on LATE, including the recent clinical diagnostic criteria for LATE.

Recent Articles
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How high blood pressure harms your health
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Time for a medication check-up?
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Risk factors for MCI and dementia
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Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
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How we make memories
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Treating mild cognitive impairment
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Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
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Cholesterol's various forms
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Stopping a medication?
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How to fall without injury
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