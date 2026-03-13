Contributor

Dr. Hyun-Sik Yang is an assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and a board-certified neurologist at Mass General Brigham (MGB). Dr. Yang graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine (South Korea) and finished his residency at MGB, followed by a behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He sees patients with cognitive/memory problems, and also leads a research laboratory focusing on genetics and blood diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and related diseases, including LATE dementia. He has led or participated in multiple studies on LATE, including the recent clinical diagnostic criteria for LATE.