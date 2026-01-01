Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Gregory Waryasz, MD, CSCS
Contributor
Dr. Gregory Waryasz is a triple fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in injuries and conditions of the foot and ankle, and serves as the director of foot and ankle sports medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Waryasz's goal is to improve the quality of life of his patients by integrating his unique background in sports medicine, strength and conditioning, and foot/ankle training. Dr. Waryasz currently is the head team orthopaedist for Northeastern University and is a team physician for Boston Public Schools. He also serves as an orthopedic consultant for several collegiate athletic programs including Boston College, Merrimack College, and Curry College, as well as for the Boston Fleet PWHL hockey team.
Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet