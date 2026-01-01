Contributor

Dr. Gregory Waryasz is a triple fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in injuries and conditions of the foot and ankle, and serves as the director of foot and ankle sports medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Waryasz's goal is to improve the quality of life of his patients by integrating his unique background in sports medicine, strength and conditioning, and foot/ankle training. Dr. Waryasz currently is the head team orthopaedist for Northeastern University and is a team physician for Boston Public Schools. He also serves as an orthopedic consultant for several collegiate athletic programs including Boston College, Merrimack College, and Curry College, as well as for the Boston Fleet PWHL hockey team.