Strength training over decades linked to longer life
Loneliness linked to cognitive decline and early death
Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may lower the need for knee replacement
Senator's death calls attention to aortic dissection
Peptides: What they are, potential benefits, and safety concerns
Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
Eric Isselbacher, MD, MSc
Contributor
Dr. Eric Isselbacher is an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and holds the Edmund N. Ansin Endowed Chair in Healthcare Transformation. He is also senior director of the Healthcare Transformation Lab and co-director of the Thoracic Aortic Center at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Dr. Isselbacher is the co-founder and co-principal investigator of the International Registry of Acute Aortic Dissection, the world's largest registry of patients with aortic dissection.
Dr. Isselbacher received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed both a residency and fellowship at MGH.
Strength training over decades linked to longer life
Loneliness linked to cognitive decline and early death
Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may lower the need for knee replacement
Senator's death calls attention to aortic dissection
Peptides: What they are, potential benefits, and safety concerns
Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening