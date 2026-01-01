Contributor

Dr. Eric Isselbacher is an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and holds the Edmund N. Ansin Endowed Chair in Healthcare Transformation. He is also senior director of the Healthcare Transformation Lab and co-director of the Thoracic Aortic Center at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Dr. Isselbacher is the co-founder and co-principal investigator of the International Registry of Acute Aortic Dissection, the world's largest registry of patients with aortic dissection.

Dr. Isselbacher received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed both a residency and fellowship at MGH.