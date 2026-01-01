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Eric Isselbacher, MD, MSc

Contributor

Dr. Eric Isselbacher is an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and holds the Edmund N. Ansin Endowed Chair in Healthcare Transformation. He is also senior director of the Healthcare Transformation Lab and co-director of the Thoracic Aortic Center at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Dr. Isselbacher is the co-founder and co-principal investigator of the International Registry of Acute Aortic Dissection, the world's largest registry of patients with aortic dissection.

Dr. Isselbacher received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed both a residency and fellowship at MGH.

Recent Articles
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Strength training over decades linked to longer life
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Loneliness linked to cognitive decline and early death
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Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk
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GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may lower the need for knee replacement
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Senator's death calls attention to aortic dissection
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Peptides: What they are, potential benefits, and safety concerns
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Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
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Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
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Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
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American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
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